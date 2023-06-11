Inzaghi nervous, the gesture of annoyance with a collaborator in the final – Corriere TV

Champion’s defeat burns Inter. For how it has matured, for wasting so many opportunities, for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League final. Given the situation, one member of the bench is went to pick up Inzaghi who, however, didn’t take it very well, shoving his collaborator and then putting his feet on the line of the pitch. Difficult moments, of tension, which also lead to understanding situations of this kind among people who work side by side every day.