Magisterial presentation of the College of the Body at the Santa Marta Theater

Unforgettable nights, which will remain for the history of the Santa Marta Theater and the artistic life of the city, were those that were lived last weekend on this stage by the Cuerpo de Indias Company of the Colegio del Cuerpo.

Nearly 800 attendees enjoyed ‘Espíritu de Pájaro’ and ‘Flowers for Kazuo Ohno “And Leonard Cohen”, the two works with which the Colegio del Cuerpo captivated and aroused countless feelings in children, youth and adults who were present at the Santa Marta Theater.

Regarding the experience, Álvaro Restrepo, director of the Colegio del Cuerpo, said that “the Samarios today have a great stage, with a high-level technical and human team that allows world-class works to come to the city. Thank you very much to all the public for this great reception”.

Through the programming of the Teatro Santa Marta, which in 2023 includes local, regional and national companies, the District Mayor’s Office, headed by Mayor Virna Johnson, ratifies the commitment to promote spaces where locals and visitors can enjoy the performing arts , turning the capital of Magdalena into a cultural epicenter.