Release date January 24, 2023

Rare diseases, National Committee installed

The National Committee for Rare Diseases established under the law of 10 November 2021, n. 175 containing “Provisions for the treatment of rare diseases and for the support of research and the production of orphan drugs”.

The Committee, coordinated by the Head of the Minister’s technical secretariat, Marco Mattei, as per the founding decree, carries out guidance and coordination functions by defining the strategic lines of national and regional policies on rare diseases, in order to coordinate the implementation activities of the legislation.

Among other things, CoNaMr is called to express an opinion on the outline of the three-year national plan for rare diseases and on the reorganization of the national network of rare diseases, which must be the subject of an agreement in the State-Regions conference, and on the national information and awareness on rare diseases.