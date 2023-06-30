Raw foods, everything you risk if it’s gone bad

In recent years there has been a certain tendency to eat raw food: the issue has far too underestimated risks.

How many of you are crazy about sushi or, in general, raw foods? It is an increasingly popular ‘fashion’ in recent years, which is able to satisfy any type of taste. What, however, very few know is that real risks are hidden behind such a habit.

The only way to avoid any type of risk it is eating foods cooked at the right temperatures, especially as regards the various types of meat.

It is never healthy to eat raw animal products because they are dangerous. Sometimes, however, other foods should never be eaten without prior cooking.

Raw foods: the health risks

Raw food is now a craze, with the boom of sushi also in Italia there has been a total progression towards this type of diet, without however considering food contamination and health hazards especially in the summer. It is therefore important to understand what this entails for the body and also what the real dangers are.

The Food Safety Agency has launched a campaign by the way just to avoid sickness. As far as fish is concerned, beyond what may have gone bad especially with the heat and temperatures, there is the problem of the cold chain which, to be safe, must be done scrupulously. The first symptoms are abdominal pain, nausea, intestinal problems, fever.

Eating raw fish exposes you to the risk of Anisakias, that is, a parasite that is found in the muscles of animals and can also be transmitted to humans. Symptoms arise after a few hours. The only solution is to cook the fish to at least 60 degrees or be sure of a cold chain of minus twenty degrees for 24 hours. To bring it down domestically, the fish should be frozen in the freezer for 96 hours. When buying fish, it must be brought with a thermal envelope and not in the heat.

Another danger is cystic echinococcosis i.e. a parasitic disease that it causes an infection. It can occur when parasite eggs, contaminated water, or dangerous foods are consumed. In this case, the danger is i vegetables grown on the ground poorly washed or not cooked. Symptoms depend on the number of eggs but the effect requires targeted treatment. All you need to do is wash fruit and vegetables well, wash your hands and if possible cook the vegetables.

Another common danger is the salmonella which comes not only from eggs but also from other foods such as raw meat. In Europe every year there are almost 100 thousand cases, the disease causes diarrhea, fever and can be lethal. You have to be careful of pork, chicken, turkey and eggs. All these foods must always be eaten cooked and above all at a suitable temperature.

