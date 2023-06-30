Fininvest: profits down, but 100 million in dividends for Berlusconi’s heirs

Fininvest, profits and dividends fall (100 million). Debt over one billion euros

The assembly of Fininvest approved the 2022 budget which closed with revenues equal to 3.822 billion euros (against 3.817 billion the previous year) and a Net income of 200.2 million (360.2 million the previous year). The meeting – reads a note – opened “with a moving remembrance of the founder of Fininvest, Silvio Berlusconiwhose entrepreneurial vision, innovative nature and great human qualities have been recalled”.

The decrease in profit compared to the extraordinary results of 2021 – reads a note from the group – is partly attributable to the absence of non-recurring positive components accounted for in the previous year (effects of the good performance of the financial markets and the capital gain from the sale of Towertel from E.I. Towers). Il gross operating margin was 860.1 million (921.6 million in 2021), the Operating income it amounted to 248.4 million (373.8 million in the previous year).

The net financial position as at 31 December last, it shows debt (before the application of IFRS 16) of 1.072 billion, compared to the 962.1 million recorded on the same date in 2021. The total net financial position, or after the application of IFRS 16, is equal to 1.232 billion. Furthermore, in 2022, the group carried out investments for 563.2 million (760.2 million in 2021).

