Rebound effect caused by drugs, everything you need to know, how to recognize it and what to do to combat the symptoms it entails.

L’rebound effect it occurs when you abruptly stop taking a medicine or reduce it drastically and cause the symptoms to worsen or appear. For example, when using anti-depressants, it is advisable to reduce their dosage when you decide not to take them anymore. Self stop taking suddenly you may experience withdrawal symptoms as well as even more severe depression.

This annoying effect can cause symptoms not only physical but also psychological when the therapy is abruptly suspended, the body in fact tries to readapt and stay without the drug that has been taken for a long time. Many drugs, to avoid unpleasant consequences, must be gradually tapered before being suspended and the effects they can cause are not predictable.