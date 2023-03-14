DSC-HX99 RNV

The latest additions to Sony’s camera line focus more on accessibility than on actual shooting performance. The DSC-HX99 RNV unveiled earlier is a set of shooting solutions for the visually impaired. It is essentially composed of two parts, namely the DSC-HX99 small camera and the laser projection that can project the picture onto the retina. viewfinder. Among them, the HX99 was published in 2018. It has an 18MP back-illuminated photoreceptor, a 24-720mm zoom lens and provides built-in shock resistance. The viewfinder is the Retissa Neoviewer from Japanese manufacturer QD Laser. By projecting digital images directly into the eyes, it can help users see faces, signs and shooting content clearly.

“Retissa Neoviewer’s laser retina projection is a brand-new technology, and it is the first time in the world that it has been put into practical use.” Said Dr. Mitsuru Sugawara, president of QD Laser. The DSC-HX99 RNV is expected to be released this summer at a price of US$600, which means that its price will not exceed the DSC-HX99 camera itself. In a show of support for the visually impaired, Sony will bear “most” of the production costs. The kit needs to be purchased directly from Sony, and there will be a purchase limit of one per person. In addition, Sony also plans to cooperate with schools in Japan and the United States to provide this product for visually impaired students.