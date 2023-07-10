Recent Flood Devastates Forlì-Based Martial Arts Education Group, Prompting Donations to Replace Damaged Equipment

Forlì-Based Martial Arts Education Group Receives Support After Devastating Flood

The recent flood that swept through the city of Forlì has caused extensive damage, with many businesses and organizations left struggling to recover. Among the affected establishments is the headquarters of the Martial Arts Education Group, located in the Romiti district at viale Bologna 86/B.

Typically hosting around a hundred members, primarily young people aged between five and seventeen, the gymnasium at the Martial Arts Education Group has suffered severe damage. The premises were invaded by water during the flood, resulting in the destruction of all furnishings. Specifically, the mat flooring (tatami) used for practicing Karate and Aikido has been irreparably ruined and is in urgent need of replacement.

Recognizing the importance of supporting local sports clubs, the Lions Club Forlì Host has stepped in to help. The organization has donated 2,000 euros to the Martial Arts Education Group, chaired by Sara Tedaldi and directed by Emanuele Tedaldi. The generous contribution aims to encourage the purchase of new mats, enabling the club to resume its activities and restore a sense of normalcy for its members.

Recently, a delegation from the Lions Club Forlì Host, led by Giulia Margotti, the president for the just-ended social year, visited the flood-damaged premises to deliver the donation. The gesture of support from the Lions Club Forlì Host signifies the unity and solidarity within the community, as they come together to help those in need.

Despite the challenging circumstances caused by the flood, the students of the Martial Arts Education Group showed remarkable resilience and determination. On Sunday, May 28, the students participated in the 30th edition of the international trophy of Sgonico in Trieste. They were greeted with applause and affection from their opponents, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that transcends adversities.

During the competition, the Martial Arts Education Group achieved exceptional results. Angelica Nuzzo, Aurora Valmori, Greta Valmori, Teresa Di Salvo, Sofia Tassi, and Mathias Mordenti secured first place in their respective categories. Simone Maltoni, Annamaria Di Salvo, and Antonio Speranza obtained second place, while Andrea Speranza achieved third place.

These triumphs magnify the determination and dedication of the students, demonstrating their ability to persevere despite the challenges they confront. They serve as a source of inspiration for the entire community, highlighting the importance of supporting local sports clubs and providing them the means to overcome adversity and continue enriching the lives of their members.

As the Martial Arts Education Group begins the recovery process and purchases new mats with the assistance of the Lions Club Forlì Host, the community stands united in its efforts to rebuild and restore what was lost. Together, they will forge ahead, ensuring that the Martial Arts Education Group can provide a safe and nurturing environment for its members to continue cultivating their skills and pursuing their passion for martial arts.

