Wash the peppers and chili, remove the core, cut the flesh into small pieces. Peel onions and garlic, chop finely. Wash kidney beans and corn in a sieve under running water, drain well.

Heat oil, sauté onion and chilli in it. Add the peppers, lentils, tomato paste and garlic and fry briefly. Deglaze with the tomatoes and broth, simmer for 15-20 minutes until the lentils are soft. Then add kidney beans and corn. Season to taste with salt, pepper and cumin.

Tipp:



Serve with rice or bread and a dollop of sour cream or soy yoghurt. If you want to prepare the classic version with meat, add minced beef instead of lentils (about 300 g for 4 servings).

Nutritional values ​​per serving:

512 kcal, 65 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 30 g protein