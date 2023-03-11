The new DEPECHE MODE studio album “MEMENTO MORI” will be released on March 24th, 2023 on Columbia Records / Sony Music. With “My Cosmos Is Mine” the second single including video is online.
Memento Mori” marks Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album overall, while Gahan and Gore present the first long-player in a two-piece line-up after the tragic death of band co-founder Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher in 2022. Produced by James Ford with assistance from Marta Salogni, Memento Mori matured during the early stages of the global Covid pandemic; a period that also had a thematic influence on the songs. The album’s 12 tracks bridge a variety of moods and musical textures – from the menacing opener to the final resolution, the emotional spectrum spans from paranoia and obsession to psychological release and joy and countless emotional overtones.
With the single “Ghosts Again” the album release of “Memento Mori” is already preceded by the first pre-outtake. “Ghosts Again” was first heard last October during a secret preview as part of the exclusive “Memento Mori” tour announcement event in Berlin and already represents nothing less than a flawless Depeche Mode classic: Dave Gahan’s visually stunning lyrics like “ wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry” combine over an uplifting, upbeat groove with a hypnotic guitar figure by Martin Gore. Ghosts Again is available now on all digital streaming services and as an instant bonus with Memento Mori pre-saves and pre-orders. The album will be released in the following formats: (exclusive) 2LP vinyl, cassette and digital.
“For me, ‘Ghosts Again’ captures the perfect balance of melancholy and joy“So Gahan. ,It’s not too often that we record a song that I can not only listen to over and over again, I’m so excited to be able to share it with the world.”Gore added.
Long-time Depeche Mode collaborator and artwork designer Anton Corbijn, who also created the album cover for “Memento Mori”, is once again responsible for the visual realization of “Ghosts Again”.
Here is the full tracklist of “Memento Mori”:
My Cosmos Is Mine
Wagging Tongue
Ghosts Again
Don’t Say You Love Me
My Favourite Stranger
Soul With Me
Caroline’s Monkey
Before We Drown
People Are Good
Always You
Never Let Me Go
Speak To Me
As already announced, Depeche Mode are going on a “Memento Mori” tour at the same time as the album release. Presented by Live Nation, the tour marks Depeche Mode’s first tour in more than five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. The tour kicks off on March 23 with a special series of North American arena concerts featuring Depeche Fashion stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and other major cities. From May 16th, Depeche Mode will be guests at European stadiums such as the Stade de France in Paris, the San Siro Stadium in Milan or the Twickenham Stadium in London. In this country, the English will be able to be seen in Klagenfurt. Due to the high demand, additional shows were planned in many countries. For more information, visit www.depechemode.com.
With over 100 million records sold and a worldwide live audience of more than 35 million enthusiastic fans, Depeche Mode represent a constantly evolving and groundbreaking musical source of inspiration. As an inspiration for fans, critics and fellow artists alike, it is impossible to imagine popular music without it With the album “Memento Mori” and the following tour, Depeche Mode open the next chapter in which they continue their incomparable and living legacy.
„Memento Mori“-World Tour 2023: LIVE on 07/21/23 in KLAGENFURT
March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
02. April – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
April 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
07. April – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
09. April – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
12. April – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
16. Mai – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
18. Mai – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
20. Mai – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerp
23 May – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipzig Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK – National Football Stadium
31. Mai – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
02. June – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 04 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 06 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
09. June – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH – Wankdorf Stadium
14. Juni – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympic Stadium
22. Juni – Lille, FR – Pierre Mauroy Stadium
24. Juni – Paris, FR – Stade de France
27 June – Copenhagen, DK – The Park
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 01 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
04. Juli – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantic
July 07 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium
July 09 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium
12. July – Rom, IT – Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro
16. Juli – Bologna, IT – Renato Dall’Ara Stadium
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadium
July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
26. Juli – Bukarest, RO – National Arena
July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Arena
July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport
02. August – Warschau, PL – PGE Narodowy
04. August – Krakau, PL – Tauron Arena
06. August – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Luuluväljak
08. August – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemi Park
11. August – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
