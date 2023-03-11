The new DEPECHE MODE studio album “MEMENTO MORI” will be released on March 24th, 2023 on Columbia Records / Sony Music. With “My Cosmos Is Mine” the second single including video is online.



Memento Mori” marks Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album overall, while Gahan and Gore present the first long-player in a two-piece line-up after the tragic death of band co-founder Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher in 2022. Produced by James Ford with assistance from Marta Salogni, Memento Mori matured during the early stages of the global Covid pandemic; a period that also had a thematic influence on the songs. The album’s 12 tracks bridge a variety of moods and musical textures – from the menacing opener to the final resolution, the emotional spectrum spans from paranoia and obsession to psychological release and joy and countless emotional overtones.

With the single “Ghosts Again” the album release of “Memento Mori” is already preceded by the first pre-outtake. “Ghosts Again” was first heard last October during a secret preview as part of the exclusive “Memento Mori” tour announcement event in Berlin and already represents nothing less than a flawless Depeche Mode classic: Dave Gahan’s visually stunning lyrics like “ wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry” combine over an uplifting, upbeat groove with a hypnotic guitar figure by Martin Gore. Ghosts Again is available now on all digital streaming services and as an instant bonus with Memento Mori pre-saves and pre-orders. The album will be released in the following formats: (exclusive) 2LP vinyl, cassette and digital.

“For me, ‘Ghosts Again’ captures the perfect balance of melancholy and joy“So Gahan. ,It’s not too often that we record a song that I can not only listen to over and over again, I’m so excited to be able to share it with the world.”Gore added.

Long-time Depeche Mode collaborator and artwork designer Anton Corbijn, who also created the album cover for “Memento Mori”, is once again responsible for the visual realization of “Ghosts Again”.

Here is the full tracklist of “Memento Mori”:

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Ghosts Again

Don’t Say You Love Me

My Favourite Stranger

Soul With Me

Caroline’s Monkey

Before We Drown

People Are Good

Always You

Never Let Me Go

Speak To Me

As already announced, Depeche Mode are going on a “Memento Mori” tour at the same time as the album release. Presented by Live Nation, the tour marks Depeche Mode’s first tour in more than five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. The tour kicks off on March 23 with a special series of North American arena concerts featuring Depeche Fashion stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and other major cities. From May 16th, Depeche Mode will be guests at European stadiums such as the Stade de France in Paris, the San Siro Stadium in Milan or the Twickenham Stadium in London. In this country, the English will be able to be seen in Klagenfurt. Due to the high demand, additional shows were planned in many countries. For more information, visit www.depechemode.com.

With over 100 million records sold and a worldwide live audience of more than 35 million enthusiastic fans, Depeche Mode represent a constantly evolving and groundbreaking musical source of inspiration. As an inspiration for fans, critics and fellow artists alike, it is impossible to imagine popular music without it With the album “Memento Mori” and the following tour, Depeche Mode open the next chapter in which they continue their incomparable and living legacy.

„Memento Mori“-World Tour 2023: LIVE on 07/21/23 in KLAGENFURT



March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

02. April – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

07. April – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

09. April – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

12. April – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

16. Mai – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

18. Mai – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

20. Mai – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerp

23 May – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipzig Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – National Football Stadium

31. Mai – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

02. June – Barcelona, ​​ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 04 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 06 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

09. June – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Wankdorf Stadium

14. Juni – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympic Stadium

22. Juni – Lille, FR – Pierre Mauroy Stadium

24. Juni – Paris, FR – Stade de France

27 June – Copenhagen, DK – The Park

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 01 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

04. Juli – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantic

July 07 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium

July 09 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium

12. July – Rom, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

16. Juli – Bologna, IT – Renato Dall’Ara Stadium

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadium

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

26. Juli – Bukarest, RO – National Arena

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Arena

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

02. August – Warschau, PL – PGE Narodowy

04. August – Krakau, PL – Tauron Arena

06. August – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Luuluväljak

08. August – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemi Park

11. August – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

