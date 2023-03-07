Home Health Recipe “Curry Ramen Soup” | > – Guide
Health

by admin
Ingredients:

Press tofu dry with kitchen paper, cut into bite-sized cubes and mix with cornstarch, salt and pepper in a bowl. Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper, drizzle with a little olive oil and bake at 200 degrees (convection) for about 20-25 minutes until crispy.

Meanwhile, dice the onion, finely chop the garlic and grate the ginger. Wash, peel and finely slice the carrots. Cut the stalk off the pak choi, wash the leaves individually and pat dry with a kitchen towel. Cut the green leaves from the stalk and set aside, cut the stalk crossways into fine strips. Wash the coriander, shake dry and chop finely. Prepare vegetable broth.

In a large saucepan, heat remaining olive oil, add onion, garlic and ginger and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add the pak choi strips and carrot and sauté for another 3-5 minutes. Add the curry paste and mix well with the vegetables. Pour in the broth and coconut milk, add the fish sauce and simmer gently for 5 minutes, uncovered.

Add the ramen noodles and pak choi greens to the pot and let the soup simmer until the noodles are cooked, about 7-10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add chopped cilantro and lime juice just before serving. Sprinkle with baked tofu and serve.

Note for people weakened by illness:

Wash hands thoroughly. Use a separate cutting board and knife for vegetables and tofu.

Nutritional values ​​per serving:

897 kcal, 50 g fat, 35.9 g protein, 67.1 g carbohydrates

The Nutrition Docs | broadcast date | 03/06/2023

