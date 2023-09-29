Recognizing and Preventing the Onset of Dementia: Importance of Symptoms Recognition and Early Intervention

World Alzheimer’s Day, which commemorates the most common form of dementia, was observed on September 21st. Dementia is not a specific disease but rather a collection of symptoms caused by disorders that affect the brain. The consequences of dementia are severe, impacting cognition, behavior, and the ability to perform daily tasks. This progressive decline in mental faculties significantly worsens individuals’ quality of life.

Among the various forms of dementia, Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent, accounting for 50-70% of cases. Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the shrinking and diminishing number of brain cells, which impairs communication within the brain. As brain cells progressively die, cognitive functions in individuals with Alzheimer’s become increasingly inefficient, making the disease irreversible and progressive. Early diagnosis is crucial in slowing down the deterioration of cognitive functions, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the initial symptoms.

Identifying Alzheimer’s can be challenging since the symptoms are subtle and difficult to discern. It is often only when significant functions start to noticeably deteriorate that the disease is suspected. Some key warning signs include frequent and persistent memory lapses, particularly concerning recent events. Other symptoms encompass language difficulties, such as struggling to find common words or experiencing issues with communication.

Individuals experiencing the onset of Alzheimer’s may also exhibit a loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities and an increasing difficulty in performing everyday tasks. Forgetting familiar people and places, inability to answer simple questions, and difficulties in organizing one’s life are also indications of the disease.

As the disease progresses, more severe symptoms arise, such as malnutrition, swallowing difficulties, immobility-related pressure ulcers, venous thrombosis, and an increased vulnerability to infections.

To avoid reaching a stage where therapies targeting symptoms become ineffective (as there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s), it is crucial to consult a doctor at the first suspicion of the condition. Neurologists specialize in diagnosing and treating dementia. Seeking medical attention promptly enables increased engagement in activities that delay the onset and progression of the disease. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle by refraining from alcohol and smoking and engaging in regular physical activity can provide significant assistance.

Prevention, treatment, and early recognition of symptoms are of utmost importance in tackling dementia. As World Alzheimer’s Day reminds us, raising awareness about this illness is crucial in supporting individuals affected by the disease and their families, as well as furthering research efforts for a potential cure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

