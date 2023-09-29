Home » Accident on the motorway, the A1 closed in the Parma area – News
Accident on the motorway, the A1 closed in the Parma area

Accident on the motorway, the A1 closed in the Parma area

The Autostrada del Sole is closed in both directions, between Fiorenzuola and Fidenza, in the Parma area, to allow rescue operations following a road accident involving an articulated lorry, a lorry and a coach.


The firefighters of the Parma command intervened to rescue the drivers of the vehicles, a Polstrada patrol was also on site to regulate traffic given that both lanes were completely blocked.

