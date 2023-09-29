Accident on the motorway, the A1 closed in the Parma area – News

The Autostrada del Sole is closed in both directions, between Fiorenzuola and Fidenza, in the Parma area, to allow rescue operations following a road accident involving an articulated lorry, a lorry and a coach.





The firefighters of the Parma command intervened to rescue the drivers of the vehicles, a Polstrada patrol was also on site to regulate traffic given that both lanes were completely blocked.



