Record Heatwave in Italy: Understanding the Effects on the Human Body and How to Stay Safe

Record Heatwave Hits Italy with Temperatures Exceeding 40C

Italy is currently experiencing a scorching heatwave, with temperatures reaching over 40C in many regions. The south, major islands, and a large part of the center, including Rome, have even seen mercury columns rise to 46/47°C. The intense heat is being attributed to the African anticyclone, which is preventing cooler currents from entering the region. This weather phenomenon is affecting not only Italy but also Spain, Greece, the south of France, and the Balkans.

The prolonged exposure to extremely high temperatures and high levels of humidity poses significant risks to human health, especially for the elderly, children, and individuals with existing health conditions. Dr. Livio Cortese, a geriatrician at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation in Rome, discusses how to defend ourselves and prevent negative consequences from the heat.

Dr. Cortese explains that the human body is naturally set at an internal temperature of 37°C, with external temperatures usually slightly lower due to thermoregulation mechanisms like perspiration. The body can tolerate higher temperatures for short periods, similar to the case of fever. However, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can compromise the entire body. Dehydration becomes a prevalent risk, causing symptoms such as confusion, disorientation, lethargy, and even comatose states. Other complications include difficulties in kidney function, increased risk of thrombosis, reduction in blood pressure, fatigue, and exhaustion. Medical assistance may be required if the body temperature remains excessively high or for an extended period, particularly for children and fragile individuals.

Another common danger associated with high temperatures is dehydration. The human body consists of a high water component, and a reduction in water content can have severe consequences. Dry skin, drowsiness leading to a coma, increased heart rate, hypotension, and an increased risk of thrombosis are some of the symptoms that may arise due to the reduction in water content.

Dr. Cortese advises elderly patients, who may lose their sense of thirst with age, to drink 3-4 small bottles of water before falling asleep and start drinking early in the morning without waiting for a sense of thirst. The type of water consumed is not critical unless there are specific medical restrictions based on mineral salt content.

In cases of mineral salt deficiency, symptoms can be identified and measured through a blood sample. Dr. Cortese suggests that single deficient elements should be targeted rather than relying on multivitamin supplements. The same applies to vitamins, which are often lacking in older age groups.

When it comes to hydration through food, fruits and vegetables are rich in water and can be incorporated into summer diets. As long as there are no contraindications due to underlying health conditions such as diabetes, increasing fruit intake is encouraged. Ice cream, with its combination of milk proteins, eggs, and sugars, can also contribute to hydration and serve as an enjoyable treat.

To avoid dehydration and reduce the risks of excessive heat, it is essential to stay hydrated, protect the skin from the sun, seek shade and refreshment, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest hours. Additionally, extra attention should be given to those who may have difficulty communicating their physical discomfort, such as young children and the elderly.

The current heatwave serves as a reminder for everyone to take necessary precautions and prioritize their health and well-being during extreme weather conditions.

Dr. Livio Cortese is a geriatrician at the Biomedical Campus in Rome.