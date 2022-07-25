The inauguration is scheduled for the resumption of teaching activities, in September, but the new multipurpose gymnasium of the Bissuola park in Mestre, in via Virgilio, is already ready. Completely in wood, it was financed and built by the Metropolitan City with an investment of 2.5 million euros. The morning will be used by the 700 students of the Giordano Bruno scientific high school, while for the extra-curricular activity it will be the Municipality of Venice to assign its use to sports clubs in the area through a notice that will be published in a few weeks.

Bruno’s head teacher, Michela Michieletto, was the first non-expert to visit the finished gym. “I can only say thank you to the mayor Luigi Brugnaro for the realization of this work – he said at the end of the inspection – especially on behalf of the school children, who in this particular period are given the opportunity to practice the hours of education physics in a new, beautiful and equipped facility. Until last year there was cohabitation with the students of the Zuccante with whom we alternated. The pandemic has forced children to experience movement and space less: a structure of this type gives its own breath of the future and positivity ».

The new gym is made of wood, with the part of the frame structure and that of the changing rooms in X-lam, that is, panels of solid wood with crossed layers. It is Coni approved to host matches of the B Silver and C Gold basketball championship, thanks to a tribune with 200 seats. Inside there are 4 changing rooms for athletes, two for referees or teachers, an infirmary and offices. Bruno’s students will be able to reach it via a dedicated pedestrian path about 200 meters long. In total, the gym occupies an area of ​​about 2 thousand square meters: the internal structure is 1376 square meters, the locker room and services block of about 576.

The metropolitan city has also built a twin gym in Dolo, within the school district of via Curzio Frasio, where the Galilei high school, the Lazzari technical commercial institute and the professional Musatti are located. In this case it will be used during school hours by Musatti students and after school hours by the associations indicated by the Municipality of Dolo.

For the Mestre gymnasium, the Metropolitan City is evaluating together with the Municipality of Venice to propose to the Licei Bruno / Franchetti and the family that the structure be named after Professor Davide Frisoli, a former headmaster, who died as a result of some complications after contracting Covid in November 2020, as per the unanimous proposal of the City Council.