Original title: Guotai Junan helps Shanshan successfully issue GDR and is expected to be listed in the first batch on the Swiss Stock Exchange on July 28

China Securities News (Reporter Lin Qian) On July 25, Guotai Junan’s official WeChat account announced that the company had recently served as the joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner to assist Shanshan’s Global Depository Receipts (hereinafter referred to as “Global Depository Receipts”). GDR) successfully completed the bookkeeping and pricing work on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it is expected that the GDR issued this time will be officially listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, Swiss time. A total of 15,442,300 GDRs were issued this time. The issue price was US$20.64 per GDR, and the fundraising was about US$319 million. It was the first batch of GDR projects and the first GDR project in the new energy field since the implementation of Zhongruitong, with strong innovation. significance.

Guotai Junan said that with its professional practice standards and rich project experience, the company gave full play to its professional strength, mobilized domestic and overseas advantageous resources, and overcome many challenges such as tight issuance time, difficult market conditions, and new investment products, helping Shanshan Co., Ltd. to seize precious time. Window, helping the project to be successfully issued, the final bookkeeping was subscribed multiple times, and successfully introduced high-quality investor groups including strategic investors, international long-term funds, industrial funds and international multi-strategy funds for customers.

In recent years, Guotai Junan has actively promoted the integrated development of cross-border business with great results. This GDR project is another representative case of Guotai Junan's domestic and overseas integrated and efficient coordinated operations of investment banking business. As the joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner, Guotai Junan gave full play to its professional advantages in the field of equity underwriting and its domestic integrated resource advantages, and provided comprehensive support for Shanshan's listing on the Swiss Exchange. In the future, Guotai Junan will continue to adhere to the open spirit of win-win cooperation, focus on customers, deepen collaboration and improve service capabilities, and take this market innovation benchmark project as an opportunity to achieve "respected, comprehensive leading, international A further step in the journey towards the goal of a competitive modern investment bank.

