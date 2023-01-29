At the base of our Mediterranean diet, everyone likes tomatoes, to the point of consuming them regularly every week. Yet, one of the risks associated with the red vegetable par excellence concerns their consumption.

For a quick pasta? There are the tomatoes! For a simple and light side dish together with a slice of meat or chicken breast? There are tomatoes! For a salad? There are tomatoes! In short, with just three examples we have understood how much our diet is based, and even so much, on the consumption of tomatoes, a vegetable that we could define as a wild card for a number of reasons.

The first is certainly the practicality and speed of its preparation. In fact, all you need to do is wash it carefully, cut it and season it and the tomato is ready. Then there is another if we want more “scientific” basis. In addition to being a excellent ally of the line because it is low in calories, this vegetable has a number of important benefits for our body, among which the following certainly stand out:

Stimulation of diuresis : due to the large presence of water and potassium inside, tomatoes reduce both fluid retention and cellulite.

: due to the large presence of water and potassium inside, tomatoes reduce both fluid retention and cellulite. Reduction of blood pressure : thanks to potassium, in fact, which acts as a natural vasodilator, the risk of stroke and high blood pressure is prevented.

: thanks to potassium, in fact, which acts as a natural vasodilator, the risk of stroke and high blood pressure is prevented. Excellent anti-aging : free radicals, at the basis of cellular aging, are effectively counteracted by vitamin C, beta-carotene and lycopene, all antioxidants contained in abundance.

: free radicals, at the basis of cellular aging, are effectively counteracted by vitamin C, beta-carotene and lycopene, all antioxidants contained in abundance. Diabetes prevention: precisely because of its low glycemic index, tomatoes are highly recommended for those suffering from diabetes or who need to keep their blood sugar at bay. In short, it is not included in the list of “fake friends” which we talked about a few days ago.

However, as with everything in life, there is a flip side. Although it is a healthy and wholesome food, its abuse it could only cause harm to our organism. We just have to find out which ones together.

Tomatoes: all the side effects of the main food of the Mediterranean diet

We would like to underline how the problem is not represented by the tomato in and of itself, but by its abuse which can cause important side effects. In short, eating too many tomatoes can be bad in the long run. Specifically, there are some contraindications to always keep in mind.

First of all, they should not be consumed in case of tomato allergy which can cause redness in the mouth, hives, difficulty swallowing, diarrhea and other intestinal disorders. But not only. In case, however, you are allergic to nickelit would be better not to eat them, precisely because it is a substance present within them.

But still. Obviously tomatoes are banned or in any case their consumption is to be limited a lot in case you are subject to stomach acid, gastritis or reflux. In the long run, in fact, the symptoms associated with these pathologies can only get worse, even becoming chronic.

A separate discussion, however, should be made for the solanine, which is a toxic glycoalkaloid that can be found in tomatoes. In the case of an exaggerated consumption of tomatoes, this substance can cause drowsiness, irritation of the gastric mucosa and hemolysis, in the most serious cases it can even be fatal, but obviously we are talking about a truly exaggerated and exceptional consumption.

Therefore, to avoid consuming excess quantities of solanine, it would be better to buy ripe tomatoes or in any case with a strong red color. In other words, the riper the tomato, the more the concentration of solanine decreases. But another effective method to reduce exposure to this toxic substance is certainly the baking which contributes to inactivating its possible residues.

In summary, therefore, among the most important side effects for our healthin the case of an abuse of course, there are certainly:

Allergic reactions

Inflammation of the bladder

Intestinal problems

Heartburn

But then, how many tomatoes should be consumed? In general, the recommended daily amount would be one medium cup of tomatoes. If you don’t consume them every day, however, this quantity can also be exceeded. If, on the other hand, you consume tomatoes less than three times a week, you can rest assured and maybe you can even prepare a nice bruschetta for dinner!

Small disclaimer: this article does not intend or pretend to replace a scientific journal, which is why the information presented is more than small pills of knowledge about tomatoes in case you feel sick every time you eat them or if their consumption is still exaggerated . In the event that you are ill, therefore, it would be advisable to contact your doctor for a more accurate diagnosis and a more appropriate check-up.