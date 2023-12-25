Red meat, from a risky product for health to an ally against cancer: the new study

Recent research from the University of Chicago has uncovered surprising benefits of red meat, particularly in the fight against cancer. The study found that a specific nutrient in red meat, trans-vaccenic acid (Tva), can help the body’s immune system fight cancer, specifically by helping CD8+ T cells infiltrate tumors to destroy cancer cells.

This discovery contradicts the common belief that red meat consumption is linked to an increased risk of cancer. The study has shed new light on the potential health benefits of red meat, dispelling the fears surrounding its consumption. The finding is especially significant given the widespread consumption of red meat, with approximately 350 million tons consumed annually.

Despite the promising findings, the researchers caution against excessive consumption of red meat, emphasizing the importance of moderation in all dietary choices. They recommend consuming red meat two to three times a week, while also alternating with other types of meat to maintain a balanced diet.

The discovery of Tva’s potential benefits in the fight against cancer offers new insight into the role of red meat in a healthy diet. While further research is necessary to fully understand the implications of this finding, it represents a significant advancement in the understanding of red meat’s impact on human health.

