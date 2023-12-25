ASRock launches the Linux version of AI QuickSet software tool, allowing you to quickly experience the fun of AI on Linux systems

ASRock Expands AI QuickSet Software Tool to Linux Platform

ASRock has announced the release of the Linux version of its AI QuickSet software tool, providing an opportunity for Linux users to explore a wide variety of artificial intelligence applications. The tool, initially released for Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit, has now been expanded to support the Ubuntu 22.04.3 desktop (64-bit) operating system.

The AI QuickSet software tool simplifies the download, installation, and configuration process of AI applications using Docker technology. This not only streamlines the user experience but also ensures a clean operating environment. Additionally, the software leverages the powerful computing capabilities of ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards and AMD ROCm software platform to optimize the operational efficiency of open-source AI applications.

With the Linux version of AI QuickSet, users can now access a range of AI applications, including the Image/Manga Translator, Stable Diffusion CLI & Web UI image generation tool, Text generation web UI text generation/AI chat tool using the Meta Llama 2 language model, and the Ultralytics YOLOv8 object recognition tool. This expansion provides Linux users with an enhanced AI application experience, offering a more diverse and immersive range of options.

The introduction of the Linux version of the AI QuickSet software tool underscores ASRock’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to users across different platforms. With the rising popularity of AI applications and the increasing adoption of Linux systems, this release is poised to cater to a growing demand for AI tools within the Linux community.

