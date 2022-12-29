29/12/2022 – The General Directorate for health protection and coordination of the regional health system has approved the definitive lists relating to the regional rankings, year 2022, for General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics. Consult:

– definitive regional ranking for General Medicine year 2022 and related list of excluded persons

– definitive regional ranking for Free Choice Pediatrics year 2022 and related list of excluded persons

Furthermore, the procedure for the preparation of the 2023 regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics was launched:

– Executive Decree n. 52 of 12/21/2022: “Initiation of the procedure for the preparation of the 2023 regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics”