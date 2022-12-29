Home Health Regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics – Region informs
Health

Regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics – Region informs

by admin

29/12/2022 – The General Directorate for health protection and coordination of the regional health system has approved the definitive lists relating to the regional rankings, year 2022, for General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics. Consult:

– definitive regional ranking for General Medicine year 2022 and related list of excluded persons

– definitive regional ranking for Free Choice Pediatrics year 2022 and related list of excluded persons

Furthermore, the procedure for the preparation of the 2023 regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics was launched:

– Executive Decree n. 52 of 12/21/2022: Initiation of the procedure for the preparation of the 2023 regional rankings of General Medicine and Free Choice Pediatrics”

See also  Assoutenti: the Autostrade per l'Italia app violates privacy, exposed to the guarantor

You may also like

“Ethan is better, health problems for Achilles and...

Homework for the holidays, it’s time to do...

Gryphon, the Covid variant that comes from China

Health: S. Elpidio Mare, rehabilitation gym reactivated –...

Airline tickets, the ABC of reimbursement for health...

Benedict XVI, serious but stable health conditions –...

Covid and checks at airports: after three years...

Bloated belly and gas? The remedy is foods...

when and how to take it, expert advice

Comfort food, because some foods make us feel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy