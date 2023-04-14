dr Jasmin Kechvar will take over the medical management of the neurological department in January 2023

Prim Dr Jasmin Kechvar, specialist in neurology,

Rehabilitation Clinic Montafon (Image source: @ Stefan Kothner)

Miss Dr. Jasmin Kechvar is a specialist in neurology and most recently worked as senior physician in the department of neurology at the Evangelical Hospital in Vienna. She studied and did her doctorate in Vienna. She completed her training as a specialist and her specialization at the University Clinic for Neurology in Vienna General Hospital. She worked successfully in neuroscience at the University Clinic for Neurology and at the Institute for Muscle Research.

dr Jasmin Kechvar has completed numerous research activities in London, Cape Town and Montreal and has taught at universities in Vienna. She is the author of numerous specialist articles and regularly gives lectures in Germany and abroad.

With that, Dr. Kechvar not only has excellent technical expertise, but also extensive scientific experience with Schruns, where she has headed the department for neurological and neurosurgical rehabilitation with 36 beds since January.

The Rehabilitation Clinic Montafon is a facility of the international healthcare provider VAMED and specializes in the areas of orthopaedic-traumatological, cardiological, neurological-neurosurgical rehabilitation and mental health. In neurological and neurosurgical rehabilitation, people with disorders of the nervous system are treated as inpatients in order to remedy or alleviate neurological deficits or consequential damage and thus improve the quality of life of the patients.

“Neurological rehabilitation means holistic change. We accompany our patients on this path and help them to lead an independent life again,” says the new Primaria, optimistic about her task in the rehabilitation clinic.

Managing Director and Administrative Director Dipl. Kfm. (FH) Uwe Lindner emphasizes the importance of Dr. Kechvar’s competence for the further expansion of the rehabilitation clinic: “We are very pleased that we were able to win an expert for neurological rehabilitation in Primaria Kechvar”.

Image source: @Stefan Kothner

The rehabilitation clinic Montafon was opened in April 2010. Since then, the health facility with a focus on orthopaedic-traumatological, cardiological, neurological-neurosurgical rehabilitation and mental health has developed into a reputable rehabilitation clinic far beyond the borders of Vorarlberg. 215 beds and more than 150 employees are available to help patients return to their usual place in everyday life after their rehabilitation.

