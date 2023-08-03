Reimann: Reminder service instead of cancellation fee | press portal

AOK Federal Association

Regarding the demand of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) that the health insurance companies should pay a cancellation fee for uncancelled doctor’s appointments, says Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association:

“We can well understand the frustration of many medical practices about medical appointments that are not canceled or taken. Especially in the specialist medical field, appointments are often made months in advance and cannot simply be taken over by other insured persons at short notice. With a view to the many other patients, who have to wait for weeks, even months for doctor’s appointments, this is extremely lacking in solidarity. That’s why we also reject the KBV’s demand that the insured community should pay a flat-rate cancellation fee. In order to increase the patients’ adherence to appointments, a good appointment management and electronic reminder services in advance.”

