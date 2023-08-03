Rising prices: That’s how bad it is for students financially

A study shows how drastic the impact of inflation is on students. picture alliance/dpa | Edith Geppert

Rising consumer prices are a particular burden on students: a study shows the restrictions students had to accept in the past semester.

More than half of those surveyed stated that they had to limit themselves when shopping for groceries and in their leisure time, seven percent had interrupted or even dropped out of their studies.

It cannot be assumed that the financial situation of the students will improve in the near future.

We all notice it in our wallets: Inflation in Germany has been increasing since 2021. As a result of the war in Ukraine, it rose sharply again. The increase in consumer prices is hitting some sections of the population particularly hard.

Only a few students have a significant income. Although many work alongside their studies, most of them are not financially secure. After a Study According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 38 percent of students in Germany were at risk of poverty in 2021.

Study reveals impact of rising consumer prices on college students

The job portal Jobvalley, in cooperation with the University of Maastricht, runs an annual one Study on the economic and general living situation of students and young graduates in Germany. This year the focus was on the effects of increased consumer prices.

Of the 16,000 students surveyed, 58 percent stated that they had to limit themselves when shopping for groceries in the past semester. The proportion who had to cut back on leisure activities was just as high. Particularly dramatic: Seven percent of those surveyed stated that they had to interrupt or even break off their studies for financial reasons.

Apparently, this also applies to the economy. The president of the Deutsches Studentenwerk, Matthias Anbuhl, recently wrote in a guest article for the “Time“: Germany can no longer afford to drop out of studies due to lack of money, after all it is a matter of future teachers and engineers.

The students’ situation could continue to deteriorate

But that’s not all: the financial situation of the students could get even worse. Because recently the student unions sounded the alarm because the Bafög funds were reduced in the budget draft. Accordingly, only around 1.4 billion euros are planned for the coming year, while this year it was still 1.8 billion euros.

Those surveyed in the Jobvalley study are also skeptical about the future: 61 percent stated that they were “(rather) worried” that the restrictions would increase.

