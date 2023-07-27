Rescue dog squadron of the Johanniter in Aachen, Düren and Heinsberg

Aachen, [24.7.2023] – Since its foundation in 2015, the rescue dog squadron of the Johanniter in Aachen, Düren and Heinsberg has developed into an indispensable unit in the rescue service landscape. The 18 dedicated rescue dogs and their handlers are 100% volunteers dedicated to the safety and well-being of the community and are an indispensable resource in emergency situations. The rescue dog squadron, which is financed by donations, is available around the clock and is always there when it matters most.

The rescue dog squadron of the Johanniter is an impressive example of the commitment and dedication of the voluntary helpers, who sacrifice up to 400-700 hours a year for the training and use of their four-legged partners without financial reward. The rescue dogs, which are owned by the members, are carefully and lovingly prepared for their demanding task. Through intensive training, which includes targeted search and rescue exercises, the animals develop excellent skills to track down missing people and to act effectively in emergency situations.

The main component of the success of the Johanniter rescue dog squadron is the seamless cooperation of the teams with other rescue services and organizations. Hestomed, a leading manufacturer under the motto “Medicine. Technology. Plus.”, the rescue dog squadron actively. Hestomed develops and manufactures specialized products for use in the tough day-to-day life of the emergency services and focuses entirely on emergency medicine. With their innovative solutions, they help to make rescue better, safer and more ergonomic.

The hestomed development department works closely with selected retail partners, vehicle outfitters and sales companies throughout the entire development process. Thanks to a broad network of suppliers and research institutes, and last but not least its own production facility at Werkzeugbau Hartmann GmbH, hestomed is constantly creating tailor-made solutions for the emergency services and setting standards. An example of this is the “redox tube system” low-pressure hose system they developed, which can be found in almost all rescue vehicles manufactured in Germany.

“The cooperation with the rescue dog squadron of the Johanniter is a matter close to the heart for hestomed. We are proud to contribute our specialized products and solutions to support this life-saving work. Together we can make a significant contribution to further improving safety and efficiency in the rescue service,” said Dirk Rothschild from hestomed.

The rescue dog squadron of the Johanniter is always looking for more dedicated members and supporters. If you are interested in making a contribution or would like to learn more about their important work, please visit the official website of the Johanniter in Aachen, Düren and Heinsberg.

hestomed is a leading company in the field of medical technology solutions. With a strong focus on the emergency services, Hestomed develops and manufactures under the motto "Medicine. Technology. Plus." Specialized products to meet the demands of everyday life in the emergency services. The company works closely with partners, research institutions and customers to create innovative solutions that offer the highest quality and reliability.

