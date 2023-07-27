Additional ATA staff, Giannelli (ANP): “A breath of fresh air. We are asking now that the measure be extended to 2024”

Antonello Giannelli, President of the ANP, also comments on the allocation of 50 million for 2023 for “the PNRR staff”, i.e. the additional staff dedicated to the implementation of the PNRR.

“A breath of fresh air”, Giannelli defines it. “That of the PNRR staff is our precise request, presented several times to the Administration and which we have given an account of in various press releases.

Naturally, this is not a definitive solution to the serious shortage of personnel afflicting the secretariats of our schools, but it is nonetheless a valid aid, especially in a particularly challenging moment for school principals and their staff”.

“So we appreciate – concludes Giannelli – the Minister’s proposal and we ask right now that it be extended to 2024.”

