Kylian Mbappé: How an ex-banker with a Qatar connection advises him

Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé has turned down a staggering offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal that included an annual salary of €700m. Mbappé is a coveted target for top European clubs like Real Madrid, but it’s now completely unclear how things will continue.

Football fans are used to the fact that the salaries and transfer fees that are currently being paid are beyond their imagination. But the latest rumors about the French superstar Kylian Mbappé have once again overshadowed everything that had happened before.

According to this, Al-Hilal, a club from Saudi Arabia, offered the 24-year-old an annual salary of 700 million euros. But that’s not all: Mbappé’s contract with the Qatar club Paris Saint-Germain runs for another year. Al-Hilal seemed ready to pay a transfer fee of 300 million euros anyway. However, it is now clear: Mbappé will not switch to the Saudis. According to media reports, he turned down the offer.

It’s the next chapter in the football thriller about one of the most coveted players of all time. The top European clubs have been vying for the superstar for years. First and foremost: Real Madrid. A move to the Spanish capital is considered a desirable option for Mbappé, but it is unclear whether a transfer can be made this summer or next. After all, Madrid would save the transfer fee next year. It is currently absolutely unclear how Mbappé will continue: will he stay in Paris or will he go to Madrid?

Mbappé is advised, among other things, by his own mother

Mbappé’s mother also plays an important role in this game of poker. Curious: The footballer does not have professional external agents in the classic sense, but is instead represented by his mother Fayza Lamari. She has already engaged in public discussions about her son in the past.