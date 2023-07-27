The head of government represents the king at the Russian-African summit

According to the Kremlin, the work of the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum began Thursday in St. Petersburg, in the presence of heads of state, government and ministers of 49 African countries.

The Moroccan delegation participating in the summit includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Moroccan Ambassador to Russia, Lotfi Bouchaara.

After a first session in Sochi in 2019, the Russian-African summit aspires to strengthen partnerships in the political, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The official program of this event, which will run on July 27 and 28, includes more than 50 sessions and round tables with a variety of topics mainly related to energy and food sovereignty.

electronic flag

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

