Resident Evil 4 Remake: The latest patch has done away with the favorite cheat of speedrunners

Apparently patch 1.05 of Resident Evil 4 Remake removed a detail glitchwhich came exploited by speedrunners to skip entire sections of the game, thus saving precious seconds and minutes.

In addition to fixing the texture and control issues on Xbox consoles we discussed earlier, today’s update fixed the glitch that allowed players to go through closed doors and walls using rifle scopes in certain areas.

This flaw was precisely exploited by speedrunners to lower their times. For example, using this trick it was possible to skip the boss fight with Bitores Mendez in the Village or the whole section in the basement of the Castle with the battle with the Garrador attached.

Activating the glitch in question was relatively simple, albeit not without fail. You had to stand with your back to the wall or to the door to go through and aim several times at the ground with the viewfinder. This caused Leon’s model to clip into walls, thus allowing the player to walk through them. In the video below you can see some examples:

Clearly now it will be much more difficult, if not impossible, for speedrunners to break previous records, but on the other hand, Capcom’s correction of this glitch was inevitable, since it was still a problem that could ruin the game. experience of a player when activated by accident.