Residents of the area stay at home

A strong wave of heat and then the flames enveloped part of the shopping center in a matter of seconds The Sails of Desenzano. This is what happened a few minutes ago in the Garda trade hub. The blanket of smoke is visible from miles away. The structure has been evacuated, while operations are underway to prevent the flames from spreading throughout the entire structure which, for some months, has been undergoing a thorough restyling operation.

The fire would have started in a warehouse where work was underway, to be precise in the area between the offices of Asst del Garda, the former Obi and a sports shop which is located on the first floor. On site, in addition to the firefighters, also the civil protection, the traffic police and the carabinieri. There would be no injured people. At the Basso Garda shopping centre, not far from the motorway, 74 firefighters are operating with 8 teams, 6 tankers, two ladder trucks, an air tank and a foam tank. In support of the teams from Brescia, those from Castiglione delle Stiviere and Verona have arrived.

Meanwhile, the first ones arrive testimonials of what happened. “I was going to Le Vele after 4 pm – says a saleswoman who lives in Montichiari – but entering the parking lot I immediately noticed the flames and ran away”.

Arpa: those who live in the area better not leave the house The first rapid analyzes by Arpa show the presence of typical combustion pollutants in the air, including styrene and ammonia (certainly not healthy for the population). The placement of high-volume samplers has therefore been arranged, which in a few days will reveal the presence or absence of micro pollutants in the air, including dioxins. In a precautionary and preventive way it is The mayor was advised to issue an ordinance banning the attendance of outdoor places and to keep windows closed for residents surrounding the fire. The extinguishing water, full of pollutants, is conveyed to the municipal treatment plant.