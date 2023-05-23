Smugglers in Saxony: Federal police seize refugees after illegal entry

The Berggiesshübel federal police picked up 18 suspected smuggled people on Tuesday. According to the police, officials found the twelve adults and six children near Lohmen in the morning. According to initial findings, they came from Afghanistan and Turkey and were allegedly abandoned by smugglers near the village. None of them have a travel document, it said.

A spokesman for the federal police told MDR SACHSEN that several witnesses had already pointed out the suspected smugglers. They would be pursued now. The refugees would now be accommodated in an initial reception facility. The police suspect that the 18 people were probably brought to Germany in a van and a car and are still looking for information from the population.