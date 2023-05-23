Home » Sparta in euphoria! A draw in Slovakia kicked off the championship celebrations
Sparta in euphoria! A draw in Slovakia kicked off the championship celebrations

Sparta footballers became league champions after nine years. In the penultimate fourth round of the extension in the group for the title, Letenští drew goalless with Slovácko in Uherské Hradiště and can no longer lose the first place in the table. Before the final match of the season, coach Brian Priske’s team has a three-point lead over second-placed Slavia at the top of the competition, and in the event of a tie with Vršovicky, they would be ranked higher due to the victory after the regular season.

