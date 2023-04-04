Home Health Resolve Mental Disorders? use primal feelings
Health

by admin
Self-development and self-healing are evolutionary patterns against fears, panic, phobias, pain and the like.

Why Your Inner Mirror Lies: Overcoming Negative Imprinting Patterns

In our society we are often characterized by pressure to perform, comparison and self-criticism.

We measure our self-esteem by external factors such as appearance, success and social status. It is often our own inner dialogues that force these comparisons on us.

We see ourselves in the mirror and instead of accepting ourselves, we only see our flaws and shortcomings.

But how can we learn to love ourselves and rid ourselves of these harmful programs?

Who is fat, stupid, worthless? Comparison makes SMALL. Why don’t you come into your aliveness?

Here are some tips:

Question societal standards

The first steps to self-love begin with questioning which social standards we take as a benchmark.

We need to realize that these expectations are often unrealistic and unachievable. Nobody is perfect and everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. Accept yourself as you are.

But often one cannot see these invisible and flawed rules. Embossing patterns are often invisible.

Pay attention to your self-talk Our inner dialogues significantly influence our self-image and self-esteem. Be careful how you talk to yourself.

Write down your thoughts and try to identify and replace negative thought patterns. Replace negative statements like “I’m not good enough” with positive ones like “I value my strengths”.

If you cannot implement this, then there are also inner imprinting programs that prevent you from doing so.

Accept your mistakes and shortcomings Nobody is perfect and mistakes are human.

Allow yourself to make mistakes and learn from them. Instead of judging yourself for your shortcomings, embrace them as part of who you are.

If you don’t make it, then there is a very high probability that the embossing pattern is invisible.

Find your inner balance

Find a balance between your needs and the expectations of others.

Allow yourself to take care of yourself and live your own values. Avoid constantly comparing yourself to others and accept that everyone goes their own way.

If you cannot implement it, this is also a faulty embossing pattern.

seek support

It’s okay to ask for help. Seek support from friends, family, or even better, a professional therapist if you need help overcoming harmful imprints.

Make sure that these therapists deal with the cause and support you honestly. Half-hearted support is of little help.

Ultimately, it is a very active process of accepting yourself and freeing yourself from societal standards.

It requires patience, self-reflection and a willingness to deal with yourself.

But the rewards are great — a boosted sense of self, a healthier self-image, and the freedom to be yourself.

Let’s learn to accept and love ourselves – regardless of what the mirror tells us.

New ways to freedom from pain – self-regulation in the event of problems, disorders and emotional blockages.

For more than 10 years, the NeuroBioMed center has been the contact point for people with mental and chronic illnesses. The NeuroBioMed methods developed there use natural self-regulation with the help of modern emotional work, according to the motto: Conscious into the unconscious.

company contact
NeuroBioMed-Zentrum
Herbert Scraps
Dorfstr. 53
24879 Idstedt
+4946251899915
d1c7c84aaffca89b81582200e2f4d33695a9bfe2

Press contact
trancemed.de
Herbert Scraps
Dorfstr. 53
24879 Idstedt
+4946251899915
d1c7c84aaffca89b81582200e2f4d33695a9bfe2

