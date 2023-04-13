According to the preliminary financial results for the first half of 2015, income of around 106.09 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 106.58 billion euros. The difference of around 490 million euros can largely be explained by the fact that a number of health insurance companies have shared their high financial reserves with their insured through a lower average additional contribution of 0.83 percent (instead of the previous special contribution of 0.9 percent). Without the associated loss of income, the financial result for the 124 statutory health insurance funds in the first half of the year was almost balanced with a spending volume of 106.58 billion euros.