LONDON – The anxieties for the health of Queen Elizabeth continue. Due to the “mobility problems” that the sovereign has been suffering from for a year now, the doctors advised her not to leave the castle of Balmoral, in Scotland, where she has been spending her summer holidays for about a month, to reach London on September 5, as was originally planned, and confer the office of prime minister on the winner of the conservative party primary, which will be announced that day and will take office immediately.