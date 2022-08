We know that Huawei will hold its event a day before Apple where the manufacturer will show off the new Mate 50 series in China. Now information has been received about this series that I think will interest you!

It appears that at least the Mate 50 Pro will most likely be equipped with 66W wired charging, but that’s not all! It appears that the model will most likely also get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood, but without the 5G modem due to all the problems it has with the US.