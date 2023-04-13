A Swiss company helps spy on cell phones and also offers its services in the Middle East and Africa. Reporters Without Borders counts her among the twenty “enemies of the internet”.

Spy software for customers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East: The Swiss-Italian company Memento Labs has been active in the controversial spyware business for years. Alex Plavevski / EPA

Since mid-February, companies in Ticino have been receiving help if they fall victim to a cyber attack. You can contact the SOS Cyber ​​hotline, an initiative of the canton and private companies. For example, the specialists at In The Cyber ​​can help to defend against an acute cyber attack. This is a local company with “proven international experience”, as SOS Cyber ​​writes.