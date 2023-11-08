Home » Revolutionizing Personalized Wellness with Samsung’s Innovative Monitoring System
Health

Revolutionizing Personalized Wellness with Samsung's Innovative Monitoring System

Revolutionizing Personalized Wellness with Samsung’s Innovative Monitoring System

To perfect your personalized wellness path there is an innovative monitoring system, created in collaboration with Samsung

TECHNOLOGY AT THE SERVICE OF WELL-BEING
Do you want to train while keeping your performance and health under control? Samsung Electronics has just announced a new partnership with Buddyfit: an application capable of combining fitness, yoga, and healthy eating. Galaxy Watch6’s advanced health tracking features have been integrated with the comprehensive fitness experience offered by Buddyfit training classes and programs; a solution for thousands of people, who to date have changed their habits, choosing to train comfortably from home. In fact, there are over 500 training sessions offered every month: fitness lessons, yoga, and pilates sessions – including pre- and post-natal – to which are added audio guides for meditation and a new section dedicated to healthy eating, which represents a complete choice for taking care of yourself.

SmartWatch and training
Thanks to the advanced options of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch and the expertise of Buddyfit, it will be possible to carry out any type of workout, monitor progress and results simply and constantly, from the comfort of home. On the new Galaxy Watch6 model, there is a wide variety of workouts and with Buddyfit, users have access to more than 9 categories, based on their needs, preferences, and training level for cardio classes, toning, yoga, and meditation sessions.

CONSTANT MONITORING OF PHYSICAL FORM
The Buddyfit training proposal, in fact, goes perfectly with the new Galaxy Watch6, the latest generation smartwatch dedicated to well-being. The reason? It is the digital companion for every sporting activity, as it allows: the analysis of body composition, blood pressure, and heart rate, with precise and detailed monitoring of your well-being. Body composition analysis, for example, uses an advanced algorithm to calculate body fat percentage, muscle mass, and body mass index (BMI). Blood pressure is measured, however, using an advanced optical sensor, while the heart rate is monitored in real-time thanks to the integrated ECG sensor. Thanks to its LTE connectivity, you can use Watch6 even without a smartphone, receiving calls and messages directly from your wrist.

