The delicious aroma of rhubarb and the crunchy, sweet crumble of crumble cake combined in a quick and easy dessert: a rhubarb crumble with oatmeal will delight you with its simplicity and aroma. In less than an hour of preparation and baking time you have the perfect dessert.

Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal for a quick dessert

Few and above all simple ingredients and a short preparation make the rhubarb crumble with oatmeal perfect for a spontaneous dessert. The combination of sweet sprinkles, nuts of your choice and a fruity filling of rhubarb and raspberries create a light yet filling snack that you can enjoy in the sunshine on the patio, garden or balcony. To prepare the treat:

For the sprinkles:

100 g Flour

30 g fine oatmeal

g fine 30 g chopped almonds (other nuts are also suitable)

g 80 g cold Butter (alternatively coconut oil for a vegan crumble)

90 g Brown sugar

g 1 Prise Salt

For the rhubarb filling:

400 g cleaned and peeled Rhabarber

g cleaned and peeled 30 g Zucker

g 10 g food starch ( Pudding powder is also suitable)

g ( optional: 100 g Raspberries ( fresh or TK)

Here’s how to prepare it

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease an ovenproof dish (small baking sheet or casserole dish).

Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add the cold butter in pieces.

Knead a crumbly dough.

Let the finished crumble dough rest in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

Cut the rhubarb stalks into one to two centimeter pieces.

Mix the vegetables with the sugar and cornstarch/custard powder.

Add raspberries if you like.

Bake rhubarb crumble with oatmeal