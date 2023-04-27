Home » Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal as a last minute dessert
Health

Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal as a last minute dessert

by admin
Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal as a last minute dessert

The delicious aroma of rhubarb and the crunchy, sweet crumble of crumble cake combined in a quick and easy dessert: a rhubarb crumble with oatmeal will delight you with its simplicity and aroma. In less than an hour of preparation and baking time you have the perfect dessert.

Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal for a quick dessert

Few and above all simple ingredients and a short preparation make the rhubarb crumble with oatmeal perfect for a spontaneous dessert. The combination of sweet sprinkles, nuts of your choice and a fruity filling of rhubarb and raspberries create a light yet filling snack that you can enjoy in the sunshine on the patio, garden or balcony. To prepare the treat:

For the sprinkles:

  • 100 g Flour
  • 30 g fine oatmeal
  • 30 g chopped almonds (other nuts are also suitable)
  • 80 g cold Butter (alternatively coconut oil for a vegan crumble)
  • 90 g Brown sugar
  • 1 Prise Salt

For the rhubarb filling:

  • 400 g cleaned and peeled Rhabarber
  • 30 g Zucker
  • 10 g food starch (Pudding powder is also suitable)
  • optional: 100 g Raspberries ( fresh or TK)

Here’s how to prepare it

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease an ovenproof dish (small baking sheet or casserole dish).

  • Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl.
  • Add the cold butter in pieces.
  • Knead a crumbly dough.
  • Let the finished crumble dough rest in the fridge while you prepare the filling.
  • Cut the rhubarb stalks into one to two centimeter pieces.
  • Mix the vegetables with the sugar and cornstarch/custard powder.
  • Add raspberries if you like.

Bake rhubarb crumble with oatmeal

Make a quick bottomless cake for dessert with sprinkles

  • Spread the sweetened fruits and vegetables in the mold.
  • Scatter the sprinkles on top.
  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
  • The rhubarb crumble with oatmeal is ready when the crumbles start to turn a light golden brown.
  • Serve with vanilla sauce, ice cream or whipped cream, if you like.
See also  Glucose alarm: everyone eats it but in reality it is very bad for the body

You may also like

Unions: ‘The government should think about work not...

First Republic Bank sinks on Wall Street. Fears...

Vitamin D: a sensible strategy for dementia prevention?

late numbers and the jackpot

Shortage of nurses. In Lombardy there are those...

Bild: “The drone with explosives dropped near Moscow...

Pnrr, the Democratic Party to Lease: “Throw the...

May, will it be immediately summer or will...

Losing weight without a diet is possible: here...

Never again “Boy in the Bubble”!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy