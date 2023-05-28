Risk factors, symptoms and treatments

Il stomach tumor is a form of cancer that develops in the lining of the stomach, it is important to understand the risk factors, symptoms, treatment options and preventive measures related to this disease for better awareness and management. In this article, we will explore the subject in depth to provide essential information for beginners.

Figure 1 – Stomach cancer, symptoms and treatments

Risk factors

There are several risk factors which can increase the chance of developing stomach cancer. Among these, we find:

Helicobacter pylori infection : A common bacterium that can infect the lining of the stomach and increase the risk of cancer.

: A common bacterium that can infect the lining of the stomach and increase the risk of cancer. Old age : The risk of stomach cancer increases with age.

: The risk of stomach cancer increases with age. Family history : Having a family history of stomach cancer can increase the risk of developing it.

: Having a family history of stomach cancer can increase the risk of developing it. Diet : A diet high in salted, smoked, preserved or canned foods can increase the risk of stomach cancer.

: A diet high in salted, smoked, preserved or canned foods can increase the risk of stomach cancer. smoking : Cigarette smoking is associated with an increased risk of developing stomach cancers.

: Cigarette smoking is associated with an increased risk of developing stomach cancers. Obesity: Excess body weight can increase the risk of several forms of cancer, including stomach cancer.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The symptoms of stomach tumor they can vary from person to person and depend on the stage in which the disease is. Some common symptoms can include:

Abdominal pain : Pain or burning sensation in the upper abdominal region.

: Pain or burning sensation in the upper abdominal region. Difficulty in digestion : difficulty digesting food, feeling full early or loss of appetite.

: difficulty digesting food, feeling full early or loss of appetite. Nausea and vomit : persistent feeling of nausea and vomiting.

: persistent feeling of nausea and vomiting. Bleeding: Presence of blood in the stools or vomiting of blood.

Importantly, these symptoms can be caused by other conditions, so it’s vital you see a doctor for an accurate evaluation. Diagnosing stomach cancer may require a variety of tests, including blood tests, endoscopy, biopsy, and imaging.

Treatment options

The treatment options for stomach cancer depend on the stage of the disease and the patient’s condition. Some common options include:

Surgery : Removal of the tumor and, in some cases, parts of the stomach.

: Removal of the tumor and, in some cases, parts of the stomach. Radiotherapy : Using high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells.

: Using high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells. Chemotherapy : Using drugs to kill cancer cells or reduce their growth.

: Using drugs to kill cancer cells or reduce their growth. Targeted therapy : use of specific drugs to target genetic abnormalities present in cancer cells.

: use of specific drugs to target genetic abnormalities present in cancer cells. Immunotherapy: Using drugs to boost the patient’s immune system and fight cancer.

The choice of treatment will depend on the specific situation of the patient and will be evaluated by a specialized medical team.

Preventive measures

While there are no surefire ways to completely prevent the stomach tumorsome measures can help reduce the risk:

Healthy eating : A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fresh foods can help maintain a healthy stomach.

: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fresh foods can help maintain a healthy stomach. Avoid smoking : Stopping smoking or avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can reduce the risk of stomach cancers.

: Stopping smoking or avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can reduce the risk of stomach cancers. Helicobacter pylori infection control : in case of infection, it is important to follow the treatment prescribed by your doctor.

: in case of infection, it is important to follow the treatment prescribed by your doctor. Limit alcohol consumption : Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing stomach cancers.

: Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing stomach cancers. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity can increase the risk of stomach cancer, so it’s important to maintain a healthy body weight.

Conclusions

Stomach cancer represents a significant health challenge. However, increased awareness of risk factors, symptoms, treatment options and preventative measures can contribute to earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes. It is essential to consult a doctor for an accurate evaluation and to plan the proper treatment. Let us remember that prevention and awareness are essential in the fight against stomach cancer.

Statistics:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stomach cancer is the fifth most common form of cancer in the world.

According to the American Cancer Society, there were an estimated 27,600 new cases of stomach cancer in the United States in 2022.

Sources