Risk of Osteoporosis: Six everyday things can damage your bones

Even as children, many people were often told: Eat a lot of calcium to keep your bones healthy. We tell you which everyday things you should avoid doing to protect your bones.

The risk of developing osteoporosis also increases with age. With this disease, the bones become porous and thus particularly susceptible to fractures.

It is therefore best to ensure healthy and strong bones as early as possible. In addition to exercise and muscle building, diet and lifestyle also have an impact on bone health.

There are specific dietary supplements for healthy bones. But they don’t have to be. If you do the following things, you’ve already done a lot for your bones.

What nutrients are important for bones

The most important nutrients for bones are calcium, vitamin D and magnesium. There is a lot of calcium in dairy products in particular. That’s why dairy products are said to be good for the bones.

Bone tissue is constantly renewed. This means that bone resorption and bone formation take place in parallel. Ideally, bone formation occurs faster than bone resorption. From the age of 30, however, bone loss increases compared to build-up.

Various foods can speed up this process even more.

Sugar – depletes calcium and magnesium from the body

It’s no secret that sugar is unhealthy and has a negative impact on the entire body. However, sugar is particularly harmful to the bones because the sweetener robs the bones of calcium and magnesium and disrupts the vitamin D metabolism. Sugar creates the basis for osteoporosis.

Coffee – eliminates calcium from the body

Coffee should also only be enjoyed in moderation if you want to have healthy bones. Caffeine increases the excretion of calcium from the body. At the same time, caffeine blocks the absorption of calcium in the intestine. Caffeine is particularly bad for bones, especially when combined with sugar.

This is also confirmed by a study by the University of South Australia. The researchers found that people who consume 800 milligrams of caffeine (equivalent to about eight cups of coffee) per day have a 77 percent increase in calcium in their urine. The excreted calcium can no longer be used by the body to build bones.

Avoid foods with oxalic acid

Oxalic acid is found in many foods and blocks the absorption of important minerals. The acid forms complexes with calcium, which the body cannot use and which are therefore excreted through the intestines.

Foods high in oxalic acid include beets, spinach, almonds, rhubarb, and chocolate.

Cola – prevents calcium absorption

Not only sugar and caffeine in the cola damage the bones, but also the phosphate contained prevents the absorption of calcium in the body. Researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts found that the phosphate in cola inhibits the body’s absorption of calcium.

Daily cola consumption has been shown to reduce hip bone density, especially in women. This increases the risk of a femoral neck fracture, for example.

Cigarettes and alcohol – disturb the metabolism

Alcohol and cigarettes are bad for the body. Even the bones are not exempt from the harmful effects.

Smoking reduces estrogen levels, which are important for healthy bones. Nicotine and alcohol also interfere with calcium absorption and vitamin D metabolism.

Four simple tips strengthen your bones