Road accident, a child dies. Driving Youtuber investigated for murder

Now at the crash site, there are flowers and soft toys for little Manuel. The clash was very violent and the toll dramatic for yet another fatal accident on the streets of Rome. In this case a a five-year-old boy who was traveling with his mother and three-year-old sister aboard a Smart lost his life. The incident took place on Wednesday at 3.45 pm in via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara, between the area of ​​Acilia and Casal Palocco. The city car, in a dynamic still to be clarified, collided head-on with a Lamborghini SUV, rented for two days, driven by a twenty-year-old with four people on board, to whom the prosecutors are now challenging the charge of road homicide. He is under investigation and tested positive for cannabis. While the other four young people could be challenged for the competition if it were ascertained that in the phases preceding the crash they were shooting a video to be posted, then, on social networks for an online ‘challenge’ encouraging the boy to drive. The impact would have been terrible, in fact there are no signs of braking on the road.

One of the five boys who were traveling in the SUV this morning posted a message on social media: “The trauma I am experiencing is indescribable. I just want to say that I have never gotten behind the wheel and that I am very close to the victim’s family”.

Flowers and soft toys left at the scene of the accident – ANSA

A third car was involved in the accident. The 118 staff intervened on the spot in addition to the carabinieri and local police officers. The 20-year-old driver of the SUV is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

According to an initial reconstruction, the people aboard the SUV may have been distracted by the mobile phones or video cameras used to shoot a video. According to the investigations, the the police seized the mobile phones of the young people aboard the Lamborghini, to verify who was shooting the video at that moment – already acquired by the investigators – perhaps for a challenge on YouTube. This hypothesis is also confirmed by a 15-second video that appeared online in which one of the youngsters states: “Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good”.

«It is a very serious issue where repressive issues intersect with those of prevention. We are working on it with Minister Salvini with a series of initiatives to combine repression with substantial action of a cultural and informative nature on the risks that certain behaviors run,” he said the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosireferring to the Casal Palocco accident.

The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room could not do anything but ascertain his death. In the evening the father went to the hospital to recognize the body. The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital, but after the investigation of the case they returned home in the afternoon of the following day. The vehicles involved were seized and the local police proceeded with the investigations. As usual, the driver driving the SUV will be subjected to a drug and alcohol test. The investigators will have to ascertain at what speed the cars involved were traveling – for this reason they also requested a technical report on the SUV – and whether the conditions of the road surface, also in light of the heavy rains of recent days, could have affected the dynamics of the accident . The dynamics will then clarify how the sudden and devastating impact occurred and the reason for the absence of signs of braking. The alcohol test performed on the driver of the SUV was negative.

“In the capital, the death toll from the road continues to grow day by day – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – To the 150 deaths recorded in 2022 are added the 73 deaths that occurred on the Capitoline roads from the beginning of the year to today, for a total of 223 deaths in the last two years. Dramatic figures that demonstrate that Rome has not done enough in terms of road safety”.