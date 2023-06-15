Fight against racism: FIFA announces another task force – Vinicius Junior on board

As of: 06/15/2023 5:21 p.m

In 2013, FIFA set up a task force to fight racism. Shortly after Infantino’s election in 2016, the panel was discontinued. Now there is a new attempt.

The Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has repeatedly been vilified in the past, is to lead a new task force of the world football association FIFA in the fight against racism.

This was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after meeting the striker at the Brazilian national football team’s quarters. “There is no football when there is racism! So let’s stop the games,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

“We will increase dialogue with players on this crucial issue. I am therefore pleased that Vinicius has agreed to become part of a task force that will include other key players and that will work out concrete and effective measures to end racism in the game To end football once and for all,” added Infantino.

Racist attacks on Vinicius

Vinicius was only racially insulted from the stands on May 21 in Real’s game at FC Valencia (0-1). Shortly after the racist attack against Vinicius, three suspects were arrested in Valencia and later released under conditions. An investigation was launched against the three young people. “We want to identify racists in the stadiums and on social media. They are criminals,” said Infantino.

FIFA set up a task force to fight racism in 2013 after an incident involving Kevin-Prince Boateng as an AC Milan player. The body was dissolved shortly after Infantino’s election in 2016. FIFA said at the time that the task force had “fully accomplished its preliminary mission”.