Road test and Dr car reviews, from the new Dr 1 to the Dr 7.0 of the most important experts in comparison

The car dr they stand out for their numerous technological and functional advantages. They are equipped with advanced assisted driving systems that use artificial intelligence and sensors to improve road safety. These systems can detect obstacles, keep the car in its lane and automatically adapt speed to traffic conditions, helping to reduce the risk of an accident.

Dr cars often feature state-of-the-art infotainment systems offering a wide range of features and connectivity. Users can take advantage of high-resolution touchscreens, smartphone integration, GPS navigation, access to streaming services and much more. These technological advances make the driving experience more comfortable, engaging and connected.

L’use of light materials and aerodynamic design techniques help to optimize the efficiency of Dr vehicles, reducing fuel or electricity consumption. These solutions allow you to maximize range and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles, while providing efficient performance. But how do they behave on the road? Let’s take stock on the basis of the tests and trials carried out by some of the leading experts and magazines in the automotive sector:

Dr 1.0

Dr 1.0 is a compact city car characterized by a distinctive design. The vehicle has three doors and offers four seats, with two particularly comfortable rear seats. The trunk has small dimensions. The interior features fabric seats and the dashboard houses a 9.7-inch display with a metal insert. The vehicle’s performance is sufficient for predominantly urban use, as the 31 kWh battery has limited capacity.

Per recharge the battery to 80%, you must have at least 50 minutes of time. Today, only one version of the vehicle is available and the only option offered is customizable stickers. The standard equipment is complete, however advanced safety devices such as modern driver assistance systems are not included. The starting price is 25,000 euros, without considering any incentives or tax breaks.

Dr 3.0

Dr 3.0 is a compact crossover featuring a sporty design, equipped with 17-inch wheels. The cabin offers generous space and is made of economical materials. The central dashboard features an elegant carbon-fibre finish. The multimedia system is equipped with a central 9-inch display, which is located slightly lower. Although it supports Apple CarPlay, it is not compatible with Android Auto, but it offers the mirroring function for screen mirroring. The trunk, while discreet, has an irregular shape.

Among the features included in the basic price, the car offers defrost mirrors, a rear view camera and an electrically operated sunroof. However, there is no steering wheel reach adjustment and there are no driver assistance systems. The car has only two front airbags. The Dr 3.0’s 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 106PS, although it may be less responsive at low revs. A LPG bifuel version is also available. From 18,000 euros.

Dr 4.0

Dr 4.0 is a front-wheel drive compact crossover that stands out for its value for money and a design characterized by well-defined fenders and an imposing front end. The sober and comfortable passenger compartment is equipped with a 7-inch digital display for the instruments. The multimedia system is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, offering high versatility. Boot capacity is decent, providing enough space to meet your daily needs.

Dr 4.0 offers two engine options, both petrol and also available in the LPG version. The first option is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a manual gearbox, while the second option is a 154hp turbocharged engine with automatic transmission. It is important to take into account the declared consumption, which could be high, and to carefully evaluate the energy efficiency of the vehicle. Modern driver assistance devices, such as the automatic emergency braking system, are absent. The price is 19,000 euros, offering an affordable option in the compact crossover segment.

Dr 5.0

Dr 5.0 presents aesthetic changes that include a more aggressive front bumper, an enlarged grille, LED headlights and a dashboard with a modern design. The attention to detail is also reflected in the large 12.3-inch central display, which offers enhanced viewing and Android Auto compatibility, delivering an enhanced connectivity experience to users. Dr 5.0 is available with front-wheel drive and offers generous standard equipment, providing added value at an attractive price.

Under the hood, Dr 5.0 is powered by a four cylinder engine 1.5-litre, available in two variants: turbocharged and naturally aspirated. The turbocharged version is mated to a continuously variable CVT automatic transmission, which ensures a smoother ride and optimized performance. The naturally aspirated version is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox, offering a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts. The expenditure commitment required for Dr 5.0 is 21,000 euros.

Dr 6.0

Dr 6.0 is a mid-size crossovers with a distinctive and proportionate design, highlighting the modernity and identity of the Molise car brand. It is characterized by the presence of a large hexagonal grille, typical of the more recent models, which gives an impression of strength and determination. The narrow, horizontally orientated headlights help create an elegant and sophisticated look.

The cockpit of Dr 6.0 It offers ample space and a cutting-edge design, with digital instruments providing clear information and a 12.5-inch central display for the multimedia system. This system features support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to connect their devices and access built-in features right in the vehicle. The system interface and all indications are in English. The initial price is 29,000 euros.

Dr 7.0

Dr 7.0 is one variant stretched by about 20 centimeters compared to the 6.0 version, thus offering more space both for rear passengers and in the boot. This medium-large SUV derives directly from the Chinese Chery Tiggo 7 Plus. Its lines are modern, proportionate and elegant, with an imposing front grille and thin full LED headlights. The cabin is spacious and well-crafted, with a digital dashboard and a 12.5-inch central display for the multimedia system, although all information is displayed in English.

The standard equipment of the Dr 7.0 includes a glass sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry system with remote engine start, power liftgate, power adjustable seats, 360° camera and aluminum rims. 19-inch alloy. From a mechanical point of view, the DR 7.0 incorporates the characteristics of the 6.0 version: MacPherson type front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, front-wheel drive and a 160hp 1.5 turbo petrol engine. However, instead of the continuously variable CVT gearbox, there is a six-speed dual-clutch robotic gearbox. In the petrol and LPG dual fuel version, a system supplied by the Italian company BRC is installed, with an effective 57-litre gas tank. From 32,000 euros.

