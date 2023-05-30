Road test and reviews of the new Kia Xceed 2023, a successful mix of crossover, utility and compact

The offer of Gamma Ceed on Kiawhich already includes the five-door sedan and Sportswagon and estate versions ProCeedexpands with the introduction of the Kia XCeed: a mid-size crossover with front-wheel drive and a length of 440 cm.

Compared to similar cars, XCeed features abottom height of about 10 centimeters and is characterized by its slender and sporty lines. The price to pay is the smaller boot capacity than many of its competitors: the 426 liters with all five seats occupied represents only a decent value. Let’s see better:

Kia Xceed 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Kia Xceed 2023 model

Kia XCeed is an interesting choice for those who want a mid-size crossovers that stands out from other models in the same market segment. Its slender lines, with a roof approximately 10 centimeters lower than similar cars, give the new Kia XCeed a sporty look. Although it is only available with front-wheel drive, its 18 cm of ground clearance favors mobility on rough terrain and in deep snow.

On the road, the Kia XCeed offers a good level of comfort and it doesn’t disappoint in terms of agility. It’s easy to drive and his reactions are sincere, putting the driver immediately at ease. The cabin is thoughtfully crafted and offers a welcoming and spacious environment. It is possible to equip it with the modern Uvo Connect multimedia system and a digital instrument cluster. You can’t complain about the boot capacity, although there are rivals that offer more space.

The standard equipment from the Kia Xceed 2023 it is more than satisfactory. Performance is good and comes alive with the 1.6-litre diesel engines and 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engines. If the main focus is on cost, the 1.0-litre LPG versions are unbeatable.

Kia XCeed 2023 offers a welcoming and a effective sound insulation, which protects it from external noise and road irregularities. It has an interesting standard equipment, which includes various features and technologies. The body line has an atypical momentum for a crossover-type car, giving it a distinctive aesthetic. The starting price is 27,000 euros.

Il trunk volume of the Kia XCeed 2023 does not reach high levels of capacity compared to other cars in its segment. The pockets in the doors are small in size, offering limited space for carrying items. The tapered shape of the car, while providing an aerodynamic aesthetic, can penalize rearward visibility.

The highest equipment variants of the Let’s XCeed They offer 18-inch alloy wheels in a new design, which go with 235/45 size tires. The rear of the vehicle has been updated to include a new air diffuser, featuring a glossy black grille, and a different exhaust layout. There versione GT-Line features a specific design, which includes sporty details such as dark chrome moldings, 18-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured painted sills, high-gloss black roof rails and black mirror caps.