Bologna, March 24, 2023 – In three, they have surrounded a Bolognese of about sixty years old. The attackers were very young, one too armed with a knife. The umpteenth robbery against a woman took place around 18 in full center in Bologna, in vicolo Urbaga (a narrow street between via Nazario Sauro and via Morgagni).

The three little boys, after having her threatened the victim, they have it robbed of the bag and thrown to the ground. The pensioner was immediately rescued by passers-by and a citizen (video) ha chased the three baby thugsmanaging to reach them and recover the stolen goodsbut without being able to block them.

The three fled towards via Azzo Gardino. The police intervened on the spot and started searches to be able to identify and stop them.

