US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has convened the heads of key US financial regulators for an extraordinary meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

The meeting will be closed to the public, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

All this as regulators continue their efforts to calm financial markets and depositors following the recent bankruptcy of two US banks SVB and Signature and the bailout of Credit Suisse resulting in the government-brokered takeover by UBS.

FSOC members include the heads of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and many other regulatory agencies. It has limited legal authority, but serves as a coordination forum.