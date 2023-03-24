Home Business US banks, Yellen convenes an extraordinary meeting of the FSOC
Business

US banks, Yellen convenes an extraordinary meeting of the FSOC

by admin
US banks, Yellen convenes an extraordinary meeting of the FSOC

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has convened the heads of key US financial regulators for an extraordinary meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

The meeting will be closed to the public, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

All this as regulators continue their efforts to calm financial markets and depositors following the recent bankruptcy of two US banks SVB and Signature and the bailout of Credit Suisse resulting in the government-brokered takeover by UBS.

FSOC members include the heads of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and many other regulatory agencies. It has limited legal authority, but serves as a coordination forum.

See also  Huawei won the second largest 5G order this year and the price is not low-Huawei Huawei

You may also like

This is how investors draw cash from their...

Bunq, the Mobile Banking App, How does it...

Best e-bikes at Stiftung Warentest: Here’s the test...

“Violent and crowded prisons in Italy”, the complaint...

The collapse of European and American banks and...

Now the voice bot ChatGPT from OpenAI is...

NDR Hamburg: The successor for director Sabine Rossbach...

Netflix, the collecting of Germano, Marcoré and Santamaria...

“Bard, is the Google CEO’s job in jeopardy?”

Banks, Credit Suisse and UBS would have helped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy