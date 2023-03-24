🔥 How many grams of fat are consumed in each running session (aerobic intensity at a constant pace)? To find out, just apply the Arcelli Formula, which goes like this:

➡️ [PESO CORPOREO (kg) ✖️KM PERCORSI] ➗20 🟰 GRAMS OF FAT

Remember that the reduction of fat mass is achieved in the long run. And if the training is well structured (see previous post), it is also possible to curb the regression once the desired weight is reached, maintaining the benefits for longer. There is more. A good method helps above all to #feel good by promoting cardiac and cognitive wellbeing.

Photo: Marta Baffi

