The Secretary of Education of Boyacá informed that this Sunday, March 26, the application of the Grade 11 Saber Tests of the B calendar, Pre Saber and high school validations will be carried out in nine educational centers in Sogamoso, Tunja and Villa de Leyva, by the icfes.

The tests are aimed at people who have not taken these exams or who wish to take them again and for calendar B educational institutions.

The presentation of the Saber grade 11 calendar B, pre-knowledge and high school validation tests is carried out in nine campuses in the department of Boyacá, with a total of 5,195 students.

Saber test schedule grade 11 Calendar A

For her part, Patricia de la Cruz, Education supervisor of the sector, explained that, from this Saturday, April 1, and until Friday, May 12 of the current year, the ordinary registration will be carried out for the presentation of the Saber calendar A tests, grade 11 and grade 26, adult cycle, application that will be on Sunday, August 13 of this year, according to the Icfes schedule.

He added that the tests will also be carried out for the population with disabilities: intellectual-cognitive, autism spectrum disorder, visual sensory-blindness, visual sensory-low vision, auditory sensory-user of Colombian sign languages, auditory sensory-user of Spanish , deaf-blindness, physical limitation (mobility), mental/psychosocial, voice and speech disorder, systemic disability and multiple disability.

It is important for the department of Boyacá, to know the results of the population of the 26th grade, since they are part of the students in the school grade and the information is required in order to find new strategies leading to the improvement of the quality of this program. .

Source: Government of Boyacá

