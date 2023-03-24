Home Technology Some GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Problems in Diablo IV, NVIDIA and Blizzard Are Investigating
Technology

Some GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Problems in Diablo IV, NVIDIA and Blizzard Are Investigating

by admin
Some GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Problems in Diablo IV, NVIDIA and Blizzard Are Investigating

Then you can only experience it with other graphics cards first…

I vaguely remember that Amazon’s New World MMO game caused some problems with GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and Diablo IV, which started beta testing on March 18, also had some problems, but this time the graphics card with more problems is GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

According to our information, NVIDIA has begun to ask AIC partners to recycle the problematic graphics cards.

According to PCGamer’s report, most of the affected graphics cards are from GIGABYTE, but the model is not clearly mentioned; on the other hand, our sources also mentioned that EVGA also has several cases.

Diablo IV will open the second wave at 00:00 on March 25th. This wave of testing will last until March 27th. Before the problem is resolved, it may be considered through the settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel, or in the game Set to limit the update frequency.


See also  Dell's Concept Nyx game controller replaces the D-pad with a trackpad

You may also like

TV quiz: What were the names of these...

Huawei Watch Ultimate looks like a luxury watch

New in .NET 7 [9]: Overloading of operators...

These 7 offers are really worth it

Drop-shaped hinge joints are more durable OPPO $6999...

This is how e-fuels are made

Fashion and beauty take into account the creative...

True wireless headphones Huawei Freebuds 5i in the...

iPhone users lose their temper easily when driving?...

Clean water and 16 microwatts: filter membrane also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy