I vaguely remember that Amazon’s New World MMO game caused some problems with GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and Diablo IV, which started beta testing on March 18, also had some problems, but this time the graphics card with more problems is GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

According to our information, NVIDIA has begun to ask AIC partners to recycle the problematic graphics cards.

According to PCGamer’s report, most of the affected graphics cards are from GIGABYTE, but the model is not clearly mentioned; on the other hand, our sources also mentioned that EVGA also has several cases.

Diablo IV will open the second wave at 00:00 on March 25th. This wave of testing will last until March 27th. Before the problem is resolved, it may be considered through the settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel, or in the game Set to limit the update frequency.