Rome, a procession commemorates the Nazi-fascist roundup of the Quadraro. Anpi: “We must remain vigilant. Painful offenses from La Russa”

Early April 25th in Cinecittà square in Rome where, with a week’s delay due to bad weather, the commemoration of the Roundup of Quadraro of the April 17, 1944. “The procession recalls what happened in view of the Liberation and to reaffirm the anti-fascist, democratic and republican values ​​​​that are valid all over the world“, explained the president of the VII Municipality Francesco Laddaga. Also present Fabrizio De Saints provincial secretary of the National Partisans Association of Rome: “History cannot be changed, but it can repeat itself. We we must be vigilant. The offenses these days are painful, for all sincere Democrats. On April 25 we will be in San Paolo, a symbol of the Liberation, it will be a demonstration of the people. After the last few days, there is a great desire, almost a need, the need to take to the streets and be present to reiterate the importance of Italian resistance“.

